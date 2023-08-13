Boney Kapoor drops priceless pic as he remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary; Google pays tribute

Sridevi is celebrated for her acclaimed work in the Indian cinema in films like Moondram Pirai, Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, Judaai, Laadla, Mom and many others. Her untimely demise on 24th February, 2018 came as a shock to her fans and the film industry. She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Today, August 13, is the legendary star's 60th birth anniversary. On her birthday, Boney Kapoor shared a lovely post for his late wife and Google also paid a tribute to the actress.

Boney Kapoor wishes late wife Sridevi on birth anniversary

The filmmaker took to Instagram in the early hours of this morning and shared a beautiful picture with actress Sridevi on the occasion of her 60th birthday. It was a throwback photo in which Boney can be seen embracing his wife as they pose for the camera. The couple was dressed in warm layers and looked extremely happy in what seems like an image from one of their trips. The producer wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday (red heart emojis).” Have a look:

Fans were touched by the post and got emotional remembering the great actress. One fan said, “What a great man to live for the love of his life and honor her birthday,” while another wrote, “Happy birthday shree mam i miss you so much.” A comment read, "India's lost treasure," and another person said, "Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman of Bollywood." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in the comments. Janhvi Kapoor also reshared her father’s post on her Instagram Stories.

Google’s tribute for Sridevi on her birthday

Search engine Google also remembered the veteran star on her 60th birth anniversary and celebrated her legacy. It paid tribute through an artistic and colorful doodle. The art was shared by Boney on his Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor had also posted a throwback picture with her mother from her childhood and wished her on her birthday. In the photo, the Chandi actress wore a blue silk saree and posed with her two daughters who looked adorable in their braided hair and toothy grins.

This year would be even more special for the Kapoor family as Boney Kapoor had previously announced that an autobiography of his wife, which has been titled Sridevi - The Life Of A Legend, will get released by the end of 2023.

