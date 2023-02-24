Boney Kapoor drops unseen pictures with Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary; Fans get emotional

Noted producer Boney Kapoor, who is all set to make his acting debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has shared a bunch of throwback pictures with his late wife Sridevi. The legendary actress passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. Her sudden and untimely demise left the entire nation shocked. Today, on her fifth death anniversary, Boney took to Instagram and walked down memory lane to remember his wife. Boney Kapoor remembers wife Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary

Boney dropped a black and white picture with his wife Sridevi which was taken in 1984. In the picture, Sridevi, who impressed the audience with her performances, is seen sporting a traditional outfit. Along with it, Boney wrote, "My first picture …… 1984." In the second picture, Sridevi is seen kissing Boney. He wrote, "Just expressing." Manish Malhotra, who was close to Sridevi, dropped a red heart emoji. Boney also took to his Instagram story and shared an unseen picture with fans. In the picture, the couple is seen sharing a passionate kiss. Along with it, he wrote, "Shy introvert…and when she fell in love." Have a look:

Recently, he shared Sridevi's portrait and wrote, "You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…."

Fans were also seen reacting to Boney's posts. They too got emotional after seeing their unseen moments. A fan commented, "Precious smile." Another fan wrote, "It must be so hard for you without her." Recently, Janhvi Kapoor too dropped a throwback picture from an event and remembered her mom. She penned a heartfelt note along with the picture. Her post read, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."

Sridevi passed away months before Janhvi's debut film Dhadak was released. The late actress had seen some of her scenes during her shoot in Rajasthan. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will be making her acting debut this year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

