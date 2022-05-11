Boney Kapoor on Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark: Everybody has their own opinion

One of the most popular stars in the Tollywood industry Mahesh Babu recently landed himself in a controversy. During a recent media intereaction, Mahesh Babu reportedly said that "Bollywood cannot afford" him even though he gets several offers.

Commenting on the same, Boney Kapoor said that everyone is entitled to have a say about what they feel. Speaking with India Today, the popular filmmaker said, "I can't comment on this because I belong to both sides, Bollywood and South. I have done films in Tamil, and Telugu and soon will be doing a Malayalam and a Kanada film. So I am not the right person to comment on this. Also, Mahesh has the right to say whatever he feels and he probably feels the Hindi film industry may not be able to afford him. He may have his own reasons for saying this. To each is his own opinion who are we to comment? I am the last person to comment on this. If he feels that way, it is good for him."

He further stated that it is a free world and everybody has their own opinion. The filmmaker added that he belongs to both worlds as he started his career with a South remake and later he made Woh Saath Din with Anil Kapoor, which again was a remake of the 1981 Tamil film Andha 7 Naatkal. Boney Kapoor feels he has been divided between both South and Bombay, at this point.

To note, following the uproar, Mahesh Babu's team issued a note clarifying his statement. "Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," the note stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and is scheduled to hit the screens on 12 May.

