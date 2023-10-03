Boney Kapoor reveals Mona Kapoor walked to Siddhivinayak 'barefoot' after Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja failure

Boney Kapoor is one of the most successful film producers in Bollywood. He can be accredited for backing various super hit films like Mr. India, Wanted, Run, and Pink amongst others. In a long list of filmography, he had his fair share of professional ups and downs. Amongst various blockbuster hits, one of his highly anticipated films was released in the year 1993, Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja. The film which had great anticipation fell flat at the box office. In a recent interview, he recalled his first wife, Mona Kapoor walking barefoot to Siddhivinayak Temple from his home post the film's release.

In a recent interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor reflected on one of the toughest phases of his life, when his much-hyped film, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja emerged as a big flop. Satish Kaushik’s directorial was released in the year 1993 and starred Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Upon being asked about the film's failure, the veteran producer admitted that when a film of such a big scale fails, one loses their money and the money of other investors. He said, “Besides losing your own money, you have lost money which you have borrowed.”

Having said that he also admitted coming out stronger. He also recalled that at the time, his first wife Mona Kapoor walked barefoot to Siddhivinayak Temple from his home. “My wife was there. She walked to Siddhivinayak Temple barefoot. My brothers stood with me,” he shared.

In addition to this, Boney Kapoor called the failure of huge figures of the film at the box office a big shock to the makers. He admitted that despite suffering significant losses, he never switched his phone number to avoid debt collectors. The producer stated that he has had the same two phone numbers since 1994. He shared that unlike other producers; he takes calls from unknown numbers as well, and even calls back when he misses a call. “I always respond to people whether I owe them money or people I don’t know. This has been my hallmark,” he said.

About Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor was earlier married to Mona Shourie from 1983 to 1996. The couple has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. While Arjun is a renowned Bollywood actor, Anshula is an entrepreneur who runs a fundraising venture, Fankind.

The veteran producer later got married to late actress Sridevi on 2 June 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

