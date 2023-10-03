Boney Kapoor on son Arjun Kapoor’s career trajectory: ‘I don’t think he has reached his peak’

Boney Kapoor’s son and actor Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Ishaqzaade, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He then went on to star in a number of films such as Gunday, 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Panipat, and many others. In his acting career span of over a decade, Arjun Kapoor has seen his fair share of ups and downs. While some films were commercial successes, he also had to face some box-office flops. Now, his father Boney Kapoor has talked about his career trajectory. He also talked about Arjun’s role in Singham 3.

Boney Kapoor feels Arjun Kapoor is yet to reach his peak as an actor

In a conversation with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor was asked about Arjun Kapoor’s career trajectory, and how some people put a question mark on his career. In response, Boney Kapoor said that he believes everyone has their own journey, and that he feels Arjun is yet to reach his peak as an actor. He added that he will always be there for him.

"Every man's career has its own journey. And perhaps, I don't think he has reached his peak. Definitely, I am there, and I will be doing that. There are three subjects I have lined up for him. He is happy with those subjects, and he is on the threshold of a new kind of characterization,” said Boney Kapoor.

He further talked about Arjun Kapoor’s role in Sigham 3, and how he is waiting to see where this role takes him. “A film of Rohit Shetty was launched where he's the solo villain opposite Ajay Devgn. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are also in the film. It is Singham Again (Singham 3). Arjun is playing an antagonist for the first time. Let's see where the film takes him,” said Boney Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film also stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film released in January this year, and failed to perform well at the box office. Up next, he will be seen in The Lady Killer, directed by Ajay Bahl, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

