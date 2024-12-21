Boney Kapoor opens up on how Sridevi inspired his weight loss, shares he still feels her presence: ‘She was very clear on…’

Sridevi, a true diva and fashion icon, was also known for her commitment to fitness. Her husband, Boney Kapoor, recently opened up about his own weight loss journey, revealing that his late wife inspired him. He shared how she was always disciplined about her eating habits, knowing exactly when and what to eat. Boney also mentioned how he continues to feel her presence around him, with her influence still guiding him in his life.

In a conversation with News18, Boney Kapoor shared that he feels Sridevi’s presence around him, motivating his weight loss journey. He revealed that his late wife had always encouraged him to lose weight, as she was very health-conscious herself.

The filmmaker recalled how they would walk and go to the gym together and how the late actress was always particular about her eating habits. He said, "She (Sridevi) was very clear on when she wants to eat and what she wants to eat." He admitted that while he tried to follow her disciplined approach, he couldn't always stick to it.

Boney Kapoor expressed that he feels Sridevi’s presence continues to motivate him, sharing, "I feel Sri is still around me, my wife is still around me and motivating me to lose weight."

Earlier, Boney Kapoor shared a photograph showcasing his physical transformation, revealing he lost 14 kgs with his wife, Sridevi, as his constant inspiration. He expressed how her thoughts continue to guide him, stating that her presence remains with him always.

Sridevi, who passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, is remembered for her iconic roles in films like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, and Sadma, among others. A Padma Shri awardee, she made significant contributions to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema as well. Her final film, Mom, earned her the Best Actress National Award posthumously.

