Boney Kapoor poses with his ‘2 of 4’ Anshula and Khushi as Anil Kapoor photobombs; See PIC

Film producer Boney Kapoor shares an unbreakable bond with his kids Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi. The family often shares each other pictures on social media, treating their fans with a glimpse of their sweet bond. Keeping the tradition on, today Anshula Kapoor shared a picture featuring her dad Boney and sister Khushi. They all smiled in the photograph, making for a perfect family portrait.

While sharing the post, Anshula wrote, “2 of 4 #KapoorEyes #WhereThemEyesAt #NotWithoutMyRoku. (Hi chachu @anilskapoor).” Her caption indicated the absence of her siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in the picture. However, behind Boney, Anshula and Khushi, Anil Kapoor can be seen in the photo, donning a black outfit. As soon as she posted the photo, fans poured love on it. A fan commented, “Wow nice picture.” Another user wrote, “Fam Jam.”

See Anshula’s post here:

Even ahead of her Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following and is the paparazzi’s favourite. She is also a fashionista and follows all the latest trends. Meanwhile, coming to the professional front, Khushi is all set to follow her sister Janhvi Kapoor and late mother Sridevi’s footsteps in the entertainment industry. She will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

