Boney Kapoor posts Sridevi’s ‘last picture’ from family wedding in Dubai, ahead of her 5th death anniversary

Legendary actress Sridevi ’s death on 24 th February, 2018, left the nation shocked. Sridevi died in Dubai, where she, Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi Kapoor and other Kapoor family members attended the wedding of Mohit Marwah. Sridevi’s last pictures are from the wedding, and a day ahead of her 5 th death anniversary, Boney Kapoor remembered his wife by posting the ‘last picture’ that she posed for at his nephew’s wedding.

On Thursday, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to post a photo that shows Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s sister Reena Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family posing together at Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Sharing the picture, the producer simply captioned it as, “Last picture…” The throwback picture shows Sridevi looking beautiful in a green and gold ethnic ensemble, while Khushi Kapoor is seen in a pastel peach lehenga. Boney Kapoor posed next to Sridevi in the picture. Take a look at it below.

Meanwhile, two days ago, Boney Kapoor shared a solo portrait of Sridevi, and penned an emotional note that read, “You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever….” He shared another portrait of her on his Instagram story and wrote, ““Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar Wohi aajtak mere saath hai...”