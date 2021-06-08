Boney Kapoor reacts after daughter Anshula gets discharged from the hospital: She is home and healthy

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula who was admitted to the Hinduja hospital has been discharged. Father Boney Kapoor clears the air on her health. Scroll further to read what he said.

Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter Anshula reportedly got admitted to the hospital yesterday to get her sugar and blood pressure checked. Anshula went to the Hinduja hospital to get a routine check-up done and got discharged after all her reports came in. Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi Kapoor visited her in the hospital yesterday. According to a report in ETimes, Anshula got a quick discharge from the hospital at 2 PM and it was not for anything serious. It mentioned in the report that she just came to see the doctor to follow up on the construction of her diet.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is also admitted in the same building hence there is acute media surveillance outside the building at all hours. While speaking to SpotboyE, Boney Kapoor gave an update on Anshula’s health and said, “You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers’ presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it’s all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood.” Dilip Kumar is currently still admitted to the hospital with Saira Banu by his side. A picture came from Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account where is lying down on the bed and Saira Banu is sitting right in front of him reporting that he is fine at the moment.

Anshula, who is very close to her brother has been working with him through the pandemic to raise funds for the charity. With her celebrity fundraising platform Fankind, she was able to raise over 1 crore and helped 30,000 families in need.

