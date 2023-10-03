Boney Kapoor refutes claim that Janhvi Kapoor was born before he married Sridevi: 'It was only in January…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. The tragic news of her death sent shockwaves not just in Bollywood but across the nation. For the first time since her demise, her husband and film producer Boney Kapoor has talked about it in a recent interview. He also touched upon the rumors that Janhvi Kapoor was born out of wedlock.

Boney Kapoor denies claims of Janhvi Kapoor being born before his marriage with Sridevi

In an interview with the New Indian, Boney Kapoor talked about his marriage with Sridevi which took place in 1996. Before her, Boney was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. He said, “My second marriage, my marriage with Sri (took place in Shirdi). We got married on June 2." The producer then addressed the rumors that claim their daughter Janhvi Kapoor was born before the marriage. "We exchanged vows, we spent a night there and it was only in January when her pregnancy was seen that we had no choice, but to marry publicly. It took place in Shirdi, on June 2. (But), in public, we were married only in January (1997). That is why some scribes still write she (Janhvi) was born before marriage, something like that,” he added.

Boney's first wife was Mona Shourie with whom he had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. After that, he tied the knot with actress Sridevi and the couple had two daughters: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. In February 2018, the couple was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning in the hotel they were staying at.

Boney Kapoor talks about Sridevi's demise

In the same interview, Kapoor opened up about Sridevi's death. He said: “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came, clearly stated it was accidental.”

