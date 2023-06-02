Boney Kapoor remembers late wife Sridevi on 27th wedding anniversary; Recalls ‘we got married in Shirdi…’

Legendary actress Sridevi’s death in 2018 left everyone shocked, and it created a huge void in her family’s life. Her husband Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor often share throwback pictures of precious memories spent with Sridevi, and express how much they miss her every day. Today, on Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s 27th wedding anniversary, the producer remembered his late wife, and shared a rare picture with her.

Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture on Instagram, which shows him and Sridevi enjoying a boat ride. The both look visibly happy in the picture, and are seen in black winter clothes. In his caption, Boney Kapoor recalled their wedding day and wrote, “1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs.” Their daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also shared Boney’s post on their Instagram stories.

Manish Malhotra and Shikhar Pahariya dropped heart emojis on Boney Kapoor’s post. While one fan commented, “She is always with you forever,” another one wrote, “Really she was God gifted.”

Boney Kapoor often shares throwback pictures with Sridevi. On Sridevi’s 5th death anniversary in February, he posted her ‘last picture’ from a family wedding in Dubai. He also shared a solo portrait of Sridevi, and wrote, “ You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever….”

Boney Kapoor’s work front

On the professional front, Boney Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. His next production is Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, which will release on June 23.

