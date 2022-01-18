Boney Kapoor remembers late wife Sridevi with a priceless throwback from Durga Puja; Khushi Kapoor reacts

Late actress and wife of Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, is no more. But still, her performances in the films are fresh in the mind. Even today her fans are not able to forget the actress. From time to time to her family including daughter-Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi shares her throwback pictures on their social handle. And today, Boney Kapoor looks like got nostalgic as he shared a throwback picture of his darling wife on his Instagram handle. The late actress is seen celebrating the Durga Puja festival.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Boney Kapoor writes, “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012.” In the picture, Sridevi is wearing a white colour which red and yellow floral prints. She has sindoor smeared on her head and Boney wrote on her back. The late actress is smiling as she poses for the camera. Khushi Kapoor also reposted the same picture on her Instagram stories. To note, the actress passed away on 24th February 2018.

Sridevi and her youngest daughter Khushi had flown to Al Jazirah Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Last week, Boney had shared a throwback picture with Sridevi, in which the couple was seen enjoying ice cream together. He captioned the photo, “We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have & me no control.”

Take a look here:

Many fans reacted to the picture. One fan commented, “Roop ki rani.” Another one said, “It is still hard to believe that she is not there anymore." While one fan asked Boney, “But sir who wrote your name there. Just curious."

