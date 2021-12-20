Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with beautiful throwback pics from their Alaska trip and fans are all hearts

It’s been nearly four years since Sridevi breathed her last. Her unfortunate demise came as a shock not only to her family but also the entire film fraternity. While Sridevi’s demise created a void in the industry, Boney Kapoor is often seen taking to social media and reminiscing his good old days with Sridevi with beautiful throwback pics. Keeping up with this trajectory, the ace filmmaker has once again taken to his Instagram handle to share some throwback photos with Sridevi.

To note, these pics featuring Boney and Sridevi date back to 1998 when the couple had gone to Alaska for a vacation. In the first pic, Sridevi was seen holding on to Boney while the latter couldn’t take off his eyes off her as she flaunted her flawless smile. The other pic featured the couple enjoying the view of the snow. While these snaps are indeed a treat for the fans, netizens took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the late actress.

Take a look at Boney Kapoor’s posts:

For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She had visited the city with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor had given the wedding a miss owing to her debut film Dhadak's shooting. Post the actress’ demise, when Boney was asked if there was ever a time when he didn’t miss the love of his life, he choked up and answered, “Namumkin Hai (Impossible)”.

