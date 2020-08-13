Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary: Missing you every second of the 900 days you left us

Today marks the birth anniversary of legendary actress Sridevi. Her husband Boney Kapoor has penned an emotional note on Twitter while remembering her.

Legendary actress passed away in February 2018 leaving the entire nation heartbroken. She was the most talented and beloved diva of her times who excelled not only in terms of acting but also in dance and style statements. Today marks the birth anniversary of the late actress and everyone has been showering her with tributes on social media. Right from her loved ones and fans to all the members of the film fraternity, all of them have reminisced her memories today.

Now, Boney Kapoor has penned a heartfelt and emotional post for the actress on Twitter that reads, “Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us, but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi.” He has also shared throwback pictures of the two of them together that is sure to leave anyone emotional.

Check out his tweet below:

Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/jkVSzfzD90 — Boney Kapoor (BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2020

In one of the pictures, the couple is holding a little Janhvi while Boney Kapoor looks lovingly at their daughter. Meanwhile, Sridevi is holding on to him in the next picture that is all things adorable. Talking about the late actress, her last on-screen performance was in the movie Mom for which she received a lot of appreciation. Moreover, Sridevi's last guest appearance was in Zero featuring , and in the lead roles.

