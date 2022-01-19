Boney Kapoor reminisces Mr India days as he shares UNSEEN pics of Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and team from sets

Sridevi was one of the biggest female superstars Bollywood had ever witnessed and her charisma remains unmatched. She was a treat to watch on the big screen. And while it’s been almost four years since her unfortunate demise, her fans still miss her charm and panache. In fact, Boney Kapoor is often seen treating fans with the throwback pics of the late actress. Keeping up with this trajectory, the ace filmmaker took the social media by a storm as he shared unseen pics of the actress from the sets of Mr India.

Taking to his Instagram account, Boney shared a video featuring some BTS, unseen throwback pics of the cast from the sets of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer. The video feature Anil and Sridevi rehearsing with Saroj Khan. It also has had a beautiful unseen pic of Boney with Sridevi as they shared a candid moment between the shoot. The video also had Boney Kapoor posing with Javed Akhtar along with some BTS moments of the casts with the filmmaker. He captioned the video as, “It was this day in 1985 that we started shooting for Mr India, sharing some moments from the making of the film”.

Take a look at Boney Kapoor’s post here:

Earlier, Boney Kapoor had grabbed the headlines as she had shared an unseen pic of his late wife wherein she was seen celebrating Durga Puja festival. In the pic, Sridevi is wearing a white colour which red and yellow floral prints. She has sindoor smeared on her head and Boney wrote on her back. Boney had captioned the image as, “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012”.

