Boney Kapoor reveals enjoying Khushi Kapoor’s The Archies teaser: There was nothing to criticize

Ever since the news of the new generation of kids, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor all set to make their big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film came out, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to see them. The teaser of the OTT film The Archies was released a couple of months ago and since then social media is going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Boney Kapoor ’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. Now in a recent interview with News 18, Boney Kapoor opened up about his daughter Khushi’s teaser.

Talking about The Archies teaser, Boney Kapoor revealed that he is a proud father and could see only the good points and had no critical feedback to share with her. The producer further added that when the teaser came out, he sat with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and enjoyed watching it. Boney said that there was nothing to criticise as it was amazing and they discussed only the good points as those were the only good points he could see. Boney also said that the same thing happens when he sees Janhvi’s films. Although Khushi on the other hand does not share

Boney Kapoor reveals his daughter's review on his acting debut

For the unversed, Boney Kapoor too is making his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s film. Talking about his daughters’ feedback on his work, he shared, “No one has seen my film except for me. Only the cast and the crew knows what I have done. But a lot of Janhvi’s films have released and we have spoken about work and discussed quite a few things but Khushi never participates.”

