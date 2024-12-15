Boney Kapoor reveals he was called Cinderella at Raj Kapoor’s home for THIS reason; find out

One of the iconic legends of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor, is being honored by the Kapoor family by celebrating his 100 magical years. Recently, Boney Kapoor reminisced in an interview and revealed that he was known as Cinderella in Raj Kapoor's house. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor used to call him that because 'he usually used to step out of the house only around midnight.'

In a recent conversation with SCREEN, Boney Kapoor shared that he was affectionately called Cinderella at Raj Kapoor’s house. He explained that they lived in the same neighborhood in Chembur, and there were times when Raj's car would be parked, waiting for him to return from the office.

They would then have dinner together and chat until 4-5 am. Boney mentioned that he was given the nickname "Cinderella" by Dabboo (Rishi Kapoor) and Neetu because, like the fairytale character, he would only go out around midnight.

The No Entry producer shared how Raj wanted to honor his wife, actress Sridevi, with an award. He recalled that the last event they attended before Raj Kapoor went to Delhi and passed away was the silver jubilee celebration of Mr. India.

Boney expressed his desire for Aag actor to present the award to him, but Raj insisted on giving it to Sridevi instead, saying, “I will give it to her.” He made sure Sridevi sat at the same table as him and revealed to Boney that he wanted her to do the film Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol.

Boney also spoke about his personal bond with the Barsaat actor, describing their relationship as close and affectionate. He recalled that after watching his first film Hum Paanch, Raj told him, "You will be responsible for the first branch of Kapoors."

They discussed both professional and personal matters, with Raj serving as a mentor. Boney viewed him as a guiding figure, whose career inspired him greatly. He made a commitment that even if he achieved just one percent of the Dhoon actor's success, he would fulfill his own ambitions.

He continued, saying that their bond was not only professional but also personal, and he considered Raj a friend and teacher. Boney expressed his deep respect and love for Kapoor, acknowledging that there were many private conversations between them that he would never disclose.

