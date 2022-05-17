Boney Kapoor reveals Janhvi Kapoor played a major role in Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debut

Khushi Kapoor will be making her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The first look and teaser of the film were released on May 14, and it has received immense love from the audience. It is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics and will be released on Netflix in 2023.

Now, in a recent chat with ETimes, Boney Kapoor expressed his excitement about his daughter Khushi's debut in the industry. He also revealed that Janhvi Kapoor played an important role in her little sister's debut. Boney said that Khushi had expressed her desire to become an actor after Janhvi began shooting for her debut film, Dhadak in 2018. Later, as a part to prepare herself for the acting profession, Khushi was sent to New York Film School in 2019.

When asked if Khushi always wanted to be an actor and follow in the footsteps of her late mother, Sridevi. He said that children don't come out with their ambitions from the beginning. He said that when the kids cross the age of 19-20, they think to make a firm decision. "Who doesn’t like glamour? Who doesn’t like getting attention? Everyone in the world likes it whether it is in the entertainment field, academic field, or sports world," said Boney.

Further, he also added that The Archies is the perfect launch project for Khushi. Calling it a 'dream project' he said that this film has the advantage of taking the older generation audiences on a nostalgic trip as everyone has been a big fan of Archie. Boney said: "It is a double whammy. The youngsters in any case will revel in the iconic world of The Archies."

Boney also stated that if Sridevi was around, she would have supported Khushi like she supported Janhvi. He also said that he has been encouraging his four kids (Khushi, Janhvi, Arjun and Anshula) to do what they want to do. "I am a friend first, then a father. Now, I am a father and mother both. I am doing my best and I hope to remain this way and get along with all my children. Today, we are bonding really well. I can’t replace their mother but I will try do the best I can," said Kapoor.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Netizens can't stop gushing over Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's FIRST look & teaser