On Boney Kapoor’s birthday, Khushi Kapoor shares a beautiful THROWBACK pic with Sridevi; See here

Khushi Kapoor has been a doting daughter to Boney Kapoor and she has proved it time and again. The aspiring actress, who is quite active on social media, often pens sweet notes for him and share adorable pics from their father-daughter moments. However, her recent Instagram post has been grabbing a lot of attention as Khushi has shared a beautiful throwback pic of her parents, Boney and Sridevi to mark the ace filmmaker’s 66th birthday and it is sheer love.

Taking to her Instagram story, Khushi treated her fans with a beautiful pic wherein Boney was seen holding on to the late actress and his ladylove. The pic speaks volumes about their love and will instantly make you miss Sridevi’s unbeatable panache and the legend she was. It was evident that Khushi was missing her mother on Boney’s special day. In the caption, Khushi wrote about how much she loves her dad. She wrote, “Happy birthday papa. Love you the most” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram post for daddy Boney Kapoor’s 66th birthday:

Meanwhile, Khushi, who recently turned 21, is currently enjoying her vacation with Janhvi Kapoor in Dubai. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress took the social media by a storm as she shared stunning pics from their desert safari. In the pic, Janhvi and Khushi also pose on another swanky-looking vehicle called the dune buggy safari drive and were seen twinning in their chic outfits along with matching checkered hats.