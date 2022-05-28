Boney Kapoor’s credit card misused in cyber fraud; Suffers loss of Rs 3.82 lakh

With the advent of technology, cybercrime has become more prevalent. From commoners to celebs, many people have fallen prey to cybercrime and now another celeb has joined the list. We are talking about ace filmmaker Boney Kapoor. According to media reports, his credit card was recently misused in a cyber fraud case which incurred him a loss of Rs 3.82 lakh. It is reported that a complaint has been filed in Mumbai’s Amboli police station under provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act in the matter and the investigation is underway.

The media reports suggested that the accused had used the credit card to carry out five fraudulent transactions. The misuse of credit card, reportedly, came to light after Boney's money was withdrawn from his bank account following which he enquired the bank about it. He later went on to file a police complaint. In his complaint, Boney asserted that neither did he receive any phone call regarding his credit card details nor anyone had asked him for his credit card. It was reported that the police suspects that someone might have obtained the details while Boney was using the card. The reports also stated that money from Kapoor’s account was sent to the account of the Gurugram based company.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Boney has been beaming with joy of late as his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, the movie is the adaptation of iconic comic series and will be released on Netflix.