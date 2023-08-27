Boney Kapoor says Sridevi had seen Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak scenes; reveals they were to work together in Kalank

Sridevi was a world-renowned actress who worked in the Indian film industry across languages. She was often cited as the first female superstar of Indian cinema and rightly so. With a career spanning over 5 decades, she gave us movies like Sadma, Chandni, Judaai, and Mom, among others that won her many accolades. Sadly, the gem of the Indian film industry, Sridevi died a sudden and tragic death on Feb 24, 2018, in Dubai. Her demise sent shockwaves to the industry.

Sridevi died months before her daughter Janhvi made her acting debut

A few months after Sridevi’s demise, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak. But, according to Sridevi’s husband and Janhvi’s father, producer Boney Kapoor, Sridevi did see her daughter on screen.

In an interview with ETimes, when the producer was asked if he feels heartbroken with the fact that his late wife Sridevi could not witness Janhvi Kapoor's debut, Boney said, “We had seen the rushes of Dhadak when Sridevi was alive. So, she had seen her daughter on screen. Khushi had auditioned, too, and after Janhvi's audition, she got a scholarship at the New York Film Academy.”

Sridevi and Janhvi were to work together in Kalank

Boney Kapoor also further revealed that if Sridevi had been alive, she would have worked with Janhvi in the movie Kalank which was earlier titled Shiddat.

“When Janhvi grew up, Karan Johar came home and expressed his desire to launch her. He wanted to make Shiddat with Janhvi which was later released as Kalank. He wanted Janhvi to play the role which was eventually played by Alia Bhatt in Kalank and he wanted Sridevi to play the role eventually played by Madhuri Dixit. Later, he decided to make Dhadak with Janhvi. Till Sridevi was alive, Kalank was called Shiddat. She had agreed to do the film reluctantly,” he shared.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Earlier, this year, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor created Bawaal with director Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama film. Janhvi’s next Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is currently in the post-production stage. Reports also suggest that in 2024, she will also be seen in a Telugu film Devara, and a Hindi film Ulajh.

