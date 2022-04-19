Boney Kapoor shares a throwback pic of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor & it’s all about bro-sis love

Boney Kapoor is one of the filmmakers in Bollywood who is known for his presence on social media. He is often seen sharing beautiful throwback pics on his Instagram account which is a treat to the fans. From reliving his special moments with his late wife Sridevi to sharing cute throwback pics of his kids, Boney’s social media account is certainly a trip down the memory lane. And now, the ace filmmaker is once again making the headlines as he has shared yet another beautiful throwback pic and this time it happens to be from Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s childhood.

In the pic, Arjun, who appeared to be in his teens, was seen posing with little Janhvi as he lifted her plait in the air. On the other hand, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress looked irresistibly cute in her white and blue outfit with a flowery print and was all smiles as she posed with her elder brother. To note, this click happens to be from one of their trips to the USA and the green grass and trees served as a perfect background in this throwback pic. Boney captioned the image as, “Arjun & Janhvi in a playful mood in Burlington (Vermont, USA) during the shooting of Our film KHUSHI”.

Take a look at Boney Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, Janhvi happens to be a proud sister as Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The movie hit the floors on Monday (April 18). In fact, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Janhvi had taken a quick break from the shooting of Bawaal to be with Khushi on her big day.

