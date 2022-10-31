Boney Kapoor to be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next? Deets INSIDE

Boney Kapoor, at the age of 66, has four kids, three of whom are actors in the Hindi film industry. The three are Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. Anshula Kapoor, the fourth kid, however, does not wish to enter the world of B-Town.

Janhvi Kapoor, a budding Bollywood actor, and daughter of popular producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, will soon be seen in the film ‘Mili’. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor himself. Though Boney Kapoor has always put his best foot forward on his professional front in the interest of the family, little did we know about his hidden passion towards acting. Yes, you heard it right!

Boney’s real brother Anil Kapoor is also pursuing acting as a profession. With this background, a new development has surfaced in the industry. Boney Kapoor has decided to take the plunge and make his acting debut with director Luv Ranjan’s next film.

He, as reported by India Today, will be seen alongside actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia in the movie.

Boney Kapoor and his upcoming acting debut

Speaking with India Today on Sunday, Boney Kapoor opened up about his acting debut and said, “Initially, when Luv (Ranjan) offered me the film, I was reluctant to do it. Thanks to my son, my daughters and my brother Sanjay Kapoor, they pushed me into it. And for me, when I got into it, the high was that I am getting to work with a unit that has great actors - Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.”

“But the other high was that, in real life, Sridevi was my wife and in reel life, I was getting to play Dimple's husband. That was another high. When we were young, Dimple was the heartthrob of all the youngsters around. To get to play her husband was also a high," he added.

‘11 members of Kapoor family are actors as on date’

Boney also revealed that as of now, there are 11 members of his Kapoor family who are actively involved as actors.

Let us wait how news development progresses in the context of Boney Kapoor’s professional life.

