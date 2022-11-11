Boney Kapoor was tensed for 3-4 days in Dubai after Sridevi's demise, had the urge to smoke

Sridevi was one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Although she is not with us anymore, fans still miss her. Her demise has created a huge void in the hearts of fans. It goes without saying that her daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor miss her every single minute. They have often spoken about the English Vinglish star and opened up about how their lives have changed post her demise. Recently, the producer revealed that when Sridevi passed away, he was extremely stressed.

During a recent appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show, Boney Kapoor recalled how Sridevi had asked him to quit smoking. But there was a time when he felt like going back to cigarettes after Sridevi’s death. Boney recalled that when the actress passed away he was in Dubai for 3-4 days and that is when he had so much urge because he was all alone in distress, tension, and anxiety. At this time, he remembered that when Sridevi had first asked him to quit, she told him to do so by reminding him of his love for her. But then when she was gone, the producer wanted to smoke, but also told himself that if he truly loved his wife, he would not. So he revealed not touching it then and admits to not touching it even today.

Boney Kapoor revealed that he had resumed smoking in 2006 when he had major financial stress and he was in London. Boney remembered that in 2016, the doctors had told him to stop smoking and at this time, Sridevi asked him, “now you don’t love me anymore.” In 2017, he finally kicked the habit and did the same thing he did in New York, gave away all of his cigarettes and never smoked again.

Boney Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Boney recently produced the thriller Mili, which starred Janhvi in the lead. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.