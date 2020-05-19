Boney Kapoor's house help tests positive for COVID 19; Says 'I, Janhvi, Khushi, other staff at home are fine'

Charan Sahu, a house help at producer Boney Kapoor's residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala was tested positive for Coronavirus. The filmmaker ensures his family and other staff members are safe.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of almost all the citizens all over the world. Due to the increase in the number of cases in India, The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday had announced an extended lockdown till May 31st. While everyone has been urged to stay indoors and take the necessary precautions, now we got to know that a 23 year-old-person Charan Sahu, who is a house help at producer Boney Kapoor's residence at Lokhandwala was tested positive of Coronavirus. He was unwell on Saturday evening and seeing the same, Mr. Kapoor had sent him for tests and kept him in isolation.

After receiving the test report from the society, authorities were informed who in turn informed the BMC. Immediately the BMC and State Government Authorities started the process of getting Boney Kapoor's COVID 19 positive house help into a quarantine center. Regarding this Boney Kapoor said “Myself, my children (Janhvi Kapoor & ) and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is spending his quarantine period with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi at home. Janhvi has been sharing pictures and videos of her sister Khushi and Boney Kapoor on social media and updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine period.

Check out Boney Kapoor's statement here:

