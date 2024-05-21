Border 2: Shooting schedule of Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer REVEALED

Sunny Deol has got his wheels rolling and how. After the massive success of his Gadar sequel, the actor is hopping on to another sequel, of his 1997 movie Border. Deol will star alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Border 2 and we have a recent update on the same. Read on to know when this action flick will start rolling.

When will the shooting of Border 2 begin?

Bankrolled by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Bhushan Kumar, the sources have confirmed that Border 2 will go on floors in October this year as reported by Pinkvilla exclusively last year.

A source close to the developments has revealed, "The team behind Border 2 has been working tirelessly to prepare everything and it's been a long time in the making as they wanted to do justice to the magnitude of the first film. Now, as the preparations are almost done, the team will begin shooting, as it stands now, the team will begin shooting in October."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana sign on for Border 2; JP Dutta and Bhushan Kumar's film to release on January 23, 2026

When Sunny Deol said Border 2 was put on the back burner because his films flopped

Recently, while speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, Sunny Deol shared that this sequel was initially thought of in 2015. When asked if it is being revived, the Apne actor said in Hindi, “I've also heard that they're making Border 2. We were meant to start it a lot earlier, in 2015. But then my films flopped, so people were scared to make it then. Now, everyone wants to make it.”

Calling Border’s characters ‘lovely’, Deol admitted that he would want to see an extension of those characters. He added, “I feel like doing it, but the story should lend a justification to that character. So that those who come to watch the film and hope it'll be fun, they're not disappointed, like they're having that fun in my film Gadar 2.”

Border 2 is aiming to arrive in the theaters on the Republic Day weekend of 2026 and will be directed by Anurag Singh. Earlier reports have suggested that this sequel will be set on the same night as events shown in Border, however, to get a confirmation on the plot and more, keep visiting Pinkvilla.

