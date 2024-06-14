Border 2: Sunny Deol, JP Dutta's highly anticipated sequel to war movie gets a release date; FIND OUT

Actor Sunny Deol is all set to reprise his iconic role as Fauji in Border 2. Recently, Deol confirmed the sequel to the hit movie, and now, following this confirmation, the makers have also finalized a release date. Yes, you heard it right: Border 2 will hit theaters on January 23, 2026. Renowned producer and filmmaker JP Dutta will be bankrolling the project.

Sunny Deol and JP Dutta's Border 2 to hit cinemas in January 2026

The sequel is confirmed, and the release date is set for Sunny Deol's Border 2. Once again, Deol will portray the fauji avatar, immersing us in the grand world of war and action. Border 2 is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026. Meanwhile, on June 13, Border celebrated its 27th anniversary, prompting Sunny Deol to take to social media and officially announce the sequel in celebration of this milestone.

The intriguing video features a voiceover by the star of Gadar 2. In the video, he expressed, "27 years ago, a soldier vowed to return, and now he is coming back to fulfill that promise and salute India's soil once again." The announcement video describes the film as India's biggest war film, and it concludes with the stirring song Sandese Aate Hain, sung by Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam.



About Sunny Deol's Border 2

Interestingly, the makers have not disclosed further details about the cast. However, in October last year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ayushmann Khurrana was in advanced talks for the film. We also mentioned Sunny Deol's return as Major Kuldip Singh Chanduri.

Sunny Deol on the work front

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur. The movie received a positive response and became a massive box-office hit.

