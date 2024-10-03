Border 2: Sunny Deol welcomes Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty as new ‘fauji’, young actor delivers powerful dialogue in announcement VIDEO

After Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty has stepped into the spotlight for Border 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 1997 war film that starred his father, Suniel Shetty. Sunny Deol took to social media to announce Ahan's joining the ‘battalion’, warmly welcoming him to the team. The announcement came with a captivating teaser video, featuring Ahan delivering a compelling dialogue that has fans and the film industry buzzing with excitement!

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share a video welcoming Ahan Shetty to the battalion for Border 2. In this captivating clip, Ahan explores the true essence of a border through his powerful dialogue and said, "Jise par nai kar paata dushman wo na toh koi lakir hai, na deewar, na khaai hai. Aur kya hai yeh border? Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai hai." (What the enemy cannot cross is neither a line, nor a wall, nor a ditch. And what is this border? It is simply a soldier and his brother).

Sunny captioned it, “Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2.” Ahan’s father, Suniel Shetty, responded to the video with a comment that simply said "PHANTOM," accompanied by a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol chimed in with a series of clapping emojis, showing his support for the exciting announcement.

Ahan Shetty also shared the announcement video and revealed a poignant connection to the Border franchise, noting that his mother visited his father on set while pregnant with him. This makes his involvement with the film series even more meaningful. In his heartfelt caption, he expressed that Border is not just a movie but a legacy, an emotion, and a dream realized. He reflected on how his journey began 29 years ago, surrounded by stories from OP Dutta and moments spent with family on set.

Ahan expressed gratitude to those who supported him in this endeavor. He thanked Bhushan Kumar for the opportunity, Anurag Singh for his guidance, and Sunny Deol for being a blessing to work with. He also mentioned his admiration for Varun Dhawan, whom he sees as an older brother, and shared his excitement about working alongside his idol, Diljit Dosanjh. Lastly, he dedicated a touching message to his father, stating that everything he is today is due to Suniel Shetty’s influence and that he is determined to honor the legacy his father has built.

Border 2 serves as the sequel to the beloved 1997 film Border. The original director, JP Dutta, has transitioned to a producer role for this new installment. The first film featured prominent actors like Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff, and depicted the gripping events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, specifically the Battle of Longewala.

In this sequel, Sunny Deol reprises his role alongside fresh faces such as Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh apart from Ahan. A source also exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that Ayushmann Khurrana has joined the cast of Border 2 as well. Directed by Anurag Singh, known for Kesari, the film is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026. It is poised to be a significant addition to Bollywood's roster of patriotic war dramas.

