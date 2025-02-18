Border 2: Varun Dhawan gives glimpse of ‘Sunny days’ on sets with ‘Saab ji’ Sunny Deol; are you excited for this duo?

Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 film Border, is one of the most anticipated projects. The cast of the war drama includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The shooting is currently underway, and now Varun has a given glimpse of ‘sunny days’ on sets with ‘saab ji’ Sunny. It is surely going to get the fans excited for this duo.

Today, February 18, 2025, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sunny Deol. They were seen sitting on a military tank and were all smiles for the camera. Varun wore a white t-shirt with brown pants and a black jacket. He looked dapper in his shades. Sunny donned a black shirt and green pants with a cap and sunglasses.

In the caption, Varun wrote, “Sunny days. Hameraa (Our) saab ji #border2 #indianarmy jan 2026.”

Varun Dhawan poses with Sunny Deol on Border 2 sets:

Netizens couldn’t control their excitement in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Can't wait for border 2,” while another wrote, “What a bomb picture!” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

In another photograph shared by the makers, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol posed alongside Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and Anurag Singh.

The caption read, “Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh. January 23, 2026—gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice!” Have a look!

During the announcement of his casting last year, Varun Dhawan expressed his excitement in a heartfelt note on Instagram. He said, “To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The action-packed movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 23, 2026.