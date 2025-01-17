Border 2: Varun Dhawan raises a toast to new beginnings with his 'very hard-working team’; see PIC

Varun Dhawan has kickstarted shooting for one of the most- anticipated films, Border 2. On January 16, 2025, the actor took to his Instagram handle and expected his excitement to join one of the very hard-working teams for the film. He also raised a toast to ‘new beginnings’ with his post. Check it out!

Not just Varun Dhawan’s fans, the actor is also excited to share the screen with Sunny Deol in the epic war-drama film, Border 2. Hence, when the makers announced that they started filming for the movie, he couldn’t contain his excitement. The actor shared their post on his IG Stories and expressed, “A new beginning with a very hard-working team. Jai Hind. #Border2.”

Check out Varun Dhawan’s post about Border 2 below:

In their post, the makers announced, “Action, grit, and patriotism! Actor Varun Dhawan begins the #Border2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi with Producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Co-producer Shiv Chanana, and director Anurag Singh leading the way (cinemas) January 23, 2026— Get ready for an unforgettable saga!”

Check out T-series’ official post below:

Last year, Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively report that Varun Dhawan will headline Border 2 with Sunny Deol. According to sources close to the development, “Border 2 is the biggest film of Indian Cinema in the making, and the team is making it even bigger with the casting by getting Varun Dhawan to play a major role in the tale with Sunny Deol.”

An insider further added, “Border franchise holds a special place in the heart of the audience, and the casting of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the sequel is sure to elevate the appeal even further.” For the unknown, Border 2 will be making its way to the big screen on January 23, 2026.

