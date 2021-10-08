Border director JP Dutta on being first civilian to be presented with Indian Armed Forces’ Remembrance Flower

Director of prolific films such as ‘Border’, ‘LOC’, and ‘Paltan’ JP Dutta is being presented with the Indian Armed Forces’ Remembrance Flower. The filmmaker will be felicitated by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. Speaking about the prestigious honor to TOI, JP Dutta said, “I’m honored to be chosen as the first civilian to be presented with the remembrance flower by the Indian Armed Forces. It makes me feel like I’ve done right by our boys who have laid down their lives for our better tomorrow.”

JP Dutta further said, “Fifty years of 1971... I look back and memories come rushing back of my mother sitting near the radio in our home through the nights waiting to hear the word of what was happening in the war, because my younger brother (Squadron Leader Deepak Dutta) was out there, flying a MIG, fighting the enemy and protecting our motherland. So many mothers must have done the same and so many are still doing the same. I hope the work I’ve done has made those mothers proud and at times like this when I’m felicitated, I hope wherever they are, my mother and father are proud, too.”

The Indian Armed Forces will be celebrating 50 years of the nation’s victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war. During a two-day ceremony, JP Dutta’s film ‘Border’ will be a part of the discussion. The prolifically successful war film starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff amongst the leading parts. The film was a landmark success and raked in the moolah at the box office.

