Bored at home amidst lockdown? Pinkvilla picks Ajay Devgn & Abhishek Bachchan's Bol Bachchan for you to watch

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Pinkvilla picks Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bol Bachchan to help you drive away your self-quarantine blues with a dose of laughter.

It has been more than a week since the lockdown was imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. And since then, most of us are staying at home. With theaters, malls, shops, gyms and others being shut, it has been hard to pass time at home. With no new films to watch, the movie buffs are getting bored amid the lockdown. But don't you worry because what if you can’t step out and go to your nearest theatre to watch a film, you can always watch a film online, right?!

While there are many movies for you to watch online, Pinkvilla Picks and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bol Bachchan to help you drive away your self-quarantine blues with a dose of laughter. Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Ajay Devgn, the movie also stars Asin, Prachi Desai, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and others. Bol Bachchan is inspired from the 1979 film Gol Maal and was declared as a hit. The movie which showcased Ajay Devgn as Prithviraj Raghuvanshi and Abhishek Bachchan as Abbas Ali and Abhishek Bachchan is a perfect movie to watch with your entire family. From Ajay's amazing English to Abhishek's dual role, Bol Bachchan will take you on a journey full of laughter.

While there are many reasons to binge on to Bol Bachchan, check out the 5 reasons why this movie is Pinkvilla’s pick of the day:

1. Ajay Devgn's amazing English:

Or should we say Hinglish! Ajay Devgn as Prithviraj Raghuvanshi just stole away our hearts with his English. Like they say 'English is a funny language', Ajay has proved so in this film. After Singham and Golmaal 3, Rohit Shetty has given Devgn a distinct style in Bol Bachchan. In the film, Prithviraj Raghuvanshi is addicted to speaking in English and hence he tries hard to talk in English, but ends up doing literal translations of famous Hindi proverbs. Like, he translates "Bagal mein chhora aur sheher mein dhindora" as "Boy under armpit and hypercity noise pollution", "Saale ko kutte ki maut maarunga" as "Brother-in-law will die Tommy's death" and much more.

2. Abhishek Bachchan as Abbas Ali and Abhishek Bachchan:

It sounds like a double role but it is not. In order to hide his identity from Prithviraj, Abbas tells his name as Abhishek Bachchan. But later Prithviraj sees Abhishek praying at a mosque and tells he was his twin brother from another mother named Abbas. Abbas is shown as a dance teacher and a gay. Abhishek's acting as Abbas will make you go LOL especially the dance sequence when he shows his sexy moves to Prithviraj. Abhishek won various awards as well for his role in the film.

3. The confusion or the 'Golmaal':

Because of the introduction of the twin brother Abbas who is a dancer, Prithviraj kindly hires Abbas for teaching Kathak to his sister Radhika (Prachi Desai). The more Abbas tries to balance his dual life without letting Prithviraj know, the more he has to lie to cover up other lies; this forms the crux of the story. To hide the lies, Abhishek has to juggle here and there as Abbas and Abhishek which creates a lot of confusion in their lives but will definitely make the audience laugh uncontrollably.

4. Krushna Abhishek as Ravi:

Ravi is Abbas' family friend who runs a drama company. Krushna has very well portrayed the role of Ravi and has grabbed everyone's attention towards his performance in the film. Rohit Shetty has done a fabulous job with his casting. Krushna's comic timings were bang on and have helped the film to be more jolly. In Comedy Circus, Krushna did a performance of Rohit Shetty never giving him a film role to do but having promised him in earlier seasons of the show, Rohit was so impressed by the performance, he decided to give Krushna a role in Bol Bachchan and he was right to do so.

5. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's collaboration:

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have given us some amazing films like Singham, Singham 2, Golmaal, Golmaal 2, All The Best and much more, and now Bol Bachchan. The movie is never a flop when these two masterminds collaborate with each other. Fans love this Jodi and already get excited when they two collaborate for any film. They have given us action, as well as comedy and both the genre, have been loved and appreciated by the viewers.

