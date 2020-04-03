Bored at home amidst lockdown? Pinkvilla Picks Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai MBBS for you

Coronavirus lockdown has left most of us bored at home. However, Pinkvilla picks Munna Bhai MBBS for you. Go ahead and watch Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani drive away your boredom blues.

It has been more than a week since the lockdown was imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. And since then, most of us are staying at home. With no TV shows airing and no films releasing, it has been hard to pass time at home. If you’re bored at home, well, don’t fret. Pinkvilla Picks Munna Bhai MBBS to help you drive away your self quarantine blues. The Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani starrer is bound to treat your sad mood with a dose of laughter.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai MBBS released back in 2003 but still feels that it was released just yesterday. With Sanjay Dutt stepping into the shoes of a goon Munna, we end up getting a heartwarming story of love, humour, determination and friendship. Arshad is seen playing Circuit to Sanjay’s Munna and their camaraderie one of the biggest reasons to watch this epic comedy. The story revolves around Munna, who pretends to be a doctor in front of his parents, but in reality is a Bhai in Mumbai. When his truth comes out in front of his dad due to Boman Irani aka Dean of a medical college, played by late Sunil Dutt, Munna’s father is heartbroken.

Post this, Munna decides to get married to Chinky, Dean’s daughter and also become a doctor by taking admission in Boman Irani’s medical college. Post this, the story takes a hilarious turn after Munna becomes a part of a medical college and uses his unusual ways of studying and getting back at the Dean, Dr. JC Asthana. Though there are several reasons why Munna Bhai MBBS is a must watch but here are 5 reasons why it is Pinkvilla’s Pick for you amidst the COVID 19 lockdown.

Check out the 5 reasons why Munna Bhai MBBS is Pinkvilla’s pick of the day:

1. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s banter as Munna and Circuit

One of the best things about Munna Bhai MBBS is Munna and Circuit’s friendship. From being Sanjay aka Munna’s best friend to his sidekick, Circuit will remind you of your own friends who will never let you down.Scenes where Munna wants a bed arranged in the hospital and Circuit gets a huge one for him, will remind you of true friendship. We bet you would run to speak to your BFF after watching the tale of Munna and Circuit!

2. Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai is the goon with a heart of gold

To play the character that is a goon with a heart of gold, Sanjay was Rajkumar Hirani’s pick and Dutt managed to nail every bit of it. From playing the shy Munna in front of his childhood crush Chinky to being the trustworthy friend to dying Jimmy Shergill aka Zaheer, Munna proves that in every bad person there is something redeemable and good. One just needs to find it. Sanjay Dutt surely won over fans with his sincere and honest act as Munna and fans can’t wait to see the third part of the film!

3. Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani aka Munna and Dean Asthana’s bickering relationship

The love-hate relationship that Munna shares with Dean Ashtana is one of the major takeaways of Munna Bhai MBBS. After Munna’s truth about being a goon comes out in front of his father due to Asthana, he vows to become a doctor from his college and also marry his daughter Chinki. From troubling Asthana to the point of him having a laughter attack to refusing to leave the college after being suspended, Munna does everything to irk the dean and take his revenge. But, this process, the audience gets a lot of laughs in return along with another reason to watch the film.

4. Jadoo Ki Jhappi is all we need to ward off troubles

Munna’s mom tells him in the film that Jadoo ki Jhappi can cure almost anything and he believes in that. Even when he enters the medical college, we often see Munna change people’s moods with just a warm and friendly hug. From giving a sweet hug to a sour and cranky hospital employee to embracing Zaheer aka Jimmy Shergill when he gets the news of having cancer, Munna shows us the magic of that warm and friendly embrace from our loved ones. We bet you’ll run for a Jadoo KI Japphi to your loved ones post watching this film!

5. Rajkumar Hirani gives us life lessons through a beautiful yet hilarious story of Munna Bhai

One of the strengths of Munna Bhai MBBS is the story and the direction by Rajkumar Hirani. The beautiful way in which Hirani captures the essence of love and friendship in Munna Bhai MBBS is what makes this film a cult classic. Add to that, giving the audience life lessons like respecting one's parents, the importance of education, emphasis on compassion in the medical profession and more, Munna Bhai proves to be the perfect entertainment package amidst the negative and scary times of Coronavirus. Go ahead and watch it, we bet you won’t regret it!

