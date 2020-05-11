Bored at Home? Tune in to #HeloLivePeMilo for endless edutainment with your favourite stars

Going to movies or to concerts and festivals feels like a long-lost dream? Check out 'Helo Live Pe Milo' -- first-of-its-kind in-app property by India's leading regional social media platform Helo App.

Bored of staying indoors? So are we. It's been close to two months now that we're living this quarantined life. Going to movies or to concerts and festivals feels like a long-lost dream. Isn't it? Don't worry, we've got something exciting that will help break your lockdown blues into fun and learning experiences. Introducing "Helo Live Pe Milo", a first-of-its-kind in-app property by India's leading regional social media platform - Helo App. It's a perfect mixbag of entertainment and learning, that too in your preferred language.

Helo Live Pe Milo brings you an exciting experience of exclusive content by your favourite celebrities and influencers through interactive live sessions. From whom you ask? Well, top stars including Badshah, Chitrangada Singh, Esha Gupta, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nupur Sanon and stalwarts from their respective talent fields like Terence Lewis, Sanjeev Kapoor, Zakir Khan,

Vidyut Jammwal, Mandira Bedi, Mickey Mehta were who recently seen interacting with their fans. The best part is that you not only get to see them live on your screen but also stand a chance to engage with them directly.

Helo is offering the much-needed dose of entertainment while bringing you closer to your favourite stars with professional content. Meet your favourite celebrities, influencers and creators across genres including Food, Comedy, Music, Education, Fitness and more. Simply download the app and subscribe to any listed session of your interest on #HeloLivePeMilo page which is already buzzing with enthusiastic users. Why's that? Because you can laugh at the jokes of your favourite stand-up comic during 'Just Comedy Festival', polish your kitchen gears while Zomato hosts exclusive sessions with celebrity chefs during 'Zomaland' and be inspired as some of the most accomplished Indians share their story in Hindi and Marathi during Josh Talks.

Cook up a storm with six of the popular chefs including Vicky Ratnani, Shivesh Bhatia, Mirvaan Vinayak, Ajay Chopra, Kabita Singh and Pankaj Bhadouria during Zomaland by Zomato; while accomplished Indian public speakers which includes Shiv Khera, Abhinay Sharma and Anand Bansode engage with you in meaningful discussions during Josh Talks.

For the funny-bones, tune in to #HeloLivePeMilo for endless edutainment with your favourite stars there will be live performances during the 'Just Comedy Festival' by India's popular stand-up comics like Zakir Khan, Atul Khatri and Rahul Dua are at the top of the chart.

As a platform, Helo has always been a star-studded one with some of the biggest celebrities engagement opportunities for users. Many of the celebrities actively engage with their Helo fans, keeping them updated around useful insights, including from their personal life. During his live session, Badshah revealed that his stage name was inspired by one of 's iconic movies whereas Terrance Lewis shared his love for the live feature on Helo and how he is loving engaging with his fans.

#HeloLivePeMilo has received overwhelming response during the recent live sessions on the platform in partnership with CrossBlade, Mirchi Live, Pinkvilla, Bollywood Music Project and more. The partnership featured various celebrities and artists across languages and content categories going live on the platform to engage with their fans.

