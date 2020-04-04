Boring weekend due to Coronavirus? Deepika & Ranbir's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is Pinkvilla's pick for you

The Coronavirus lockdown has left us all spending our weekend at home and well, we have Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as Pinkvilla's pick for you today.

The Coronavirus lockdown has obviously lead us all into spending our days and nights at home, and well, this is going to be the second weekend for most of us where we don't have any plans to head out. It can get boring, isn't it? While everyone has been trying their best to keep up with their entertainment quotient as far as this lockdown time is concerned, it can often leave us all wondering what to do and more than that, what to watch when we run out of options, isn't it?

Well, worry not, because we always have your weekend watch sorted. Pinkvilla has been listing down films for you to watch while you are stuck at home during this time, and today, we have selected the multi-starrer film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The movie stars , , Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles and oh boy, most of us have enjoyed watching that film every single time we see it, don't we? Somehow, this one film here never seems to get too old to watch.

The list of reasons why this movie right here makes for a great watch is huge, but for starters, it will give you a virtual run-through of the mountains, and if nothing at all, you shall witness some really cool friendship that exists between Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi. The movie combines so many emotions into one, and if we come to think of it, not all can be named. Be it how it shows the power of a parent's love, or how traveling can be peaceful, and if nothing, how taking chances is always the right thing to do.

YJHD is an emotion that a cinephile is sure to enjoy. So, are you watching it tonight?

