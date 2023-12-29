Bosco Martis demands ‘justice for choreographers’; calls out lack of credit in movies’ promo posters

Bosco Martis, one half of the popular choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar, recently took to his Instagram account to pen a lengthy note, calling out the lack of credit for choreographers in the posters and other promotional materials for the movie. In his note, he wrote that while the songs and dance moves in the movie are celebrated, it’s heartbreaking to see nobody knows who has choreographed the song as their names aren’t mentioned in the pomo material of films.

Bosco Martis says it’s high time the choreographers should be celebrated

In his latest Instagram post, Bosco Martis shared a reel in which he and his team are seen dancing to the recently released song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ from the Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, which has been choreographed by him. In his caption, Bosco Martis wrote, “My oath to the future of choreographers. It’s been 22years we been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also world wide.”

He further added that he has shared a number of reels of people dancing to songs that he has choreographed. “But sometimes it’s so sad to say that nobody knows who has choreographed the song till we don’t push our names. Off late we felt the heat when we could not see our names promotional material of the song where in the music director is mentioned and not the choreographer . I guess it’s high time the choreographers should be celebrated,” he wrote.

Bosco Martis wrote that when music directors, lyricists, singers, and writers are celebrated and get credit, then why shouldn’t choreographers? “It’s heartbreaking! . I hope there will be corrections made for the future of choreographers, and their names will be mentioned on all promotional platforms specially on posters, radio or another promotional material in relation to the song choreographed .Hope the choreographers wake up to this and definitely fight for the rights . Long live dancing and entertainment,” he wrote while concluding the note. He also shared the same note on his Instagram stories along with the hashtag ‘Justice for choreographers’.

Several other choreographers re-shared Bosco Martis’ post, echoing his sentiments. Bosco-Caesar recently choreographed the songs Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. They have choreographed a number of songs for Bollywood films such as Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha, War, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many others.

