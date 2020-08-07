Boss, Entertainment or Brothers: Which Akshay Kumar starrer family drama disappointed you the most? COMMENT

Akshay Kumar might have been witnessing a massive box office success in recent years, but he did have several flops over the years. Which of his movies did leave you disappointed? Discuss below.

aka Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar, who has been ruling Bollywood for almost three decades now, is often touted as the king of Bollywood. He has garnered himself a massive fan following courtesy his dapper looks, swag impeccable acting skills, breathtaking action sequences and of course his versatility. From action, romance to family dramas and comedy, Akshay has tried his hands on almost all genres and has even won hearts with his performances. Needless to say, it is always a delight to watch him on the silver screen.

In his career so far, Akshay has given several blockbuster hits like Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anar, Hera Pheri series, Namastey London, Garam Masala, etc which helped him secure a position as one of Bollywood's leading actors. In fact, over the years he has aced the art of making movies on social issues which managed to garner a lot of appreciation and massive box office numbers. While he has been the man with the midas touch lately. he did have his share of rough times at the box office wherein his movies struggled to survive at the ticket windows. In fact, in this decade, Akshay did witness several flops at the box office and movies like Boss, Entertainment, Brothers ended up being a massive disappointment for the fans.

Interestingly, each of these movies happened to be a family drama. While he did manage to take box office by a storm with several other movies, looks like family drama’s aren’t his cup of tea. Interestingly, Akshay has recently signed another family drama titled Raksha Bandhan which will feature him as a doting brother to his four sisters. Besides, the superstar also has some more interesting movies in the kitty including Prithviraj, Atrangi Re etc tell us which movie has disappointed you the most in the recent times among Brothers, Entertainment and Boss. Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar announces new film 'Raksha Bandhan' by Aanand L Rai; Shares first look on the occasion

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×