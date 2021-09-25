Box office clash: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to be pitted against Salman Khan’s Antim & Marvel film Eternals

After a long wait, Indian theatres have slowly begun to open at 50% capacity in the country. Post facing several delays, starrer Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release during the occasion of Diwali 2021. Now, on September 25, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has already confirmed an upcoming box office clash. The Rohit Shetty cop movie will be pitted against the much-anticipated Marvel superhero film, the Eternals. In addition to this, director Mahesh Manjrekar has also reportedly announced that he is looking to release his forthcoming film Antim: The Final Truth during Diwali this year.

The tweet shared by Taran Adarsh stated, “CLASH CONFIRMED: 'SOORYAVANSHI' VERSUS MARVEL... #RohitShetty's #Sooryavanshi [#AkshayKumar, #KatrinaKaif, #AjayDevgn, #RanveerSingh] will CLASH with #Marvel's superhero biggie #Eternals [#AngelinaJolie, #SalmaHayek], which releases in 6 languages in #India... This #DIWALI.” This news will surely make moviegoers happy as they have been waiting for a long time to enjoy watching movies at matinee theatres.

Take a look at the announcement here:

Speaking of Sooryavanshi, Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the action flick is jointly bankrolled by , Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Aruna Bhatia. It is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop movie franchise that will unveil the adventure of an anti-terror squad in India. On the other hand, Antim: The Final Truth will be headlined by and Aayush Sharma.

Talking about the Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame brought an end to the saga of the mightiest heroes of the first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the story continues. After the Avengers, The Eternals are all set to take over the world. The Eternals is the 25th film in the MCU. Helmed by Chloe Zhao, the events of the film take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

ALSO READ| Rohit Shetty confirms Diwali release for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi as theatres set to open next month