Box Office Collection: Jumanji The Next Level has a decent start compared to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2

This Friday witnessed two Bollywood movies- Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji and The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and and one Hollywood release- Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman. Mardaani 2 saw a low start of around 8-10%. The movie is not for the morning audience and was expected to have a slow start. The first part, Mardaani had picked up close to 3.50 crore nett in 2014.

The opening of Mardaani 2 is not much better but since the movie has a wider release there is a good chance for it to collect well in West Bengal. Rani Mukerji's recently released film Hichki (2018) had collected around 3.31 crore nett. With Jumanji: The Next Level releasing, it looks a little difficult for Mardaani 2 to collect more than 3.50 crore nett. Talking about Jumanji: The Next Level, it had a decent start of around 20%. The first part, Jumanji - Welcome To The Junge which had released in 2017 had done well in the box office.

Jumanji: The Next Level had collected around 1.25 crore nett in paid reviews. It will be a bit difficult for both the movies to make a lifetime collection as 's Dabangg 3 will be releasing on 20th December. There is a possibility that Mardaani 2 and Jumanji: The Next Level makes a good collection this weekend.

Jumanji: The Next Level is a fantasy adventure comedy film directed by Jake Kasdan and Mardaani 2 is an action thriller film directed by Gopi Puthran. The movies released on 13th December 2019.

