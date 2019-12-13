Box Office Collection: Jumanji The Next Level has a decent start compared to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 saw a low start of around 8-10% and Jumanji: The Next Level had a decent start of around 20%. The movies released on 13th December 2019.
76599 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2019 12:03 pm
Box Office Collection: Jumanji The Next Level has a decent start compared to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2Box Office Collection: Jumanji The Next Level has a decent start compared to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This Friday witnessed two Bollywood movies- Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji and The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor and one Hollywood release- Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman. Mardaani 2 saw a low start of around 8-10%. The movie is not for the morning audience and was expected to have a slow start. The first part, Mardaani had picked up close to  3.50 crore nett in 2014. 

The opening of Mardaani 2 is not much better but since the movie has a wider release there is a good chance for it to collect well in West Bengal. Rani Mukerji's recently released film Hichki (2018) had collected around 3.31 crore nett. With Jumanji: The Next Level releasing, it looks a little difficult for Mardaani 2 to collect more than 3.50 crore nett. Talking about Jumanji: The Next Level, it had a decent start of around 20%. The first part, Jumanji - Welcome To The Junge which had released in 2017 had done well in the box office. 

Jumanji: The Next Level had collected around 1.25 crore nett in paid reviews. It will be a bit difficult for both the movies to make a lifetime collection as Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will be releasing on 20th December. There is a possibility that Mardaani 2 and Jumanji: The Next Level makes a good collection this weekend. 

Jumanji: The Next Level is a fantasy adventure comedy film directed by Jake Kasdan and Mardaani 2 is an action thriller film directed by Gopi Puthran. The movies released on 13th December 2019. 

Also Read: Jumanji: The Next Level: 5 Reasons why Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart's movie is a wholesome entertainer

Credits :Box Office India

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement