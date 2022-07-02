Box Office: Rashtra Kavach Om & Rocketry take a slow start; JugJugg Jeeyo is steady on 2nd Friday

It was an interesting Friday at the box office in India where the holdover title JugJugg Jeeyo was able to garner more audience than the new release Rashtra Kavach Om and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Unlike Rashtra Kavach Om which had an extensive release, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released in limited screens and only in the metros. JugJugg Jeeyo’s lead its second weekend has ensured that the film will remain as the first choice in Hindi for viewers in India this weekend.

JugJugg Jeeyo added an estimated Rs. 2.75 cr nett to its tally, just 15 percent lower than Thursday, and this starting point has more or less confirmed that the second weekend will be in excess of Rs. 10 cr nett, which will ensure that the film comfortably crosses the Rs. 70 cr nett mark. The film will cross the Rs. 100 cr worldwide mark on Sunday, thus becoming the only fourth Hindi film to accomplish this feat after The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film can become a moderate success if it grows well over the weekend and sustains on the weekdays before a biggie like Thor takes over.

Rashtra Kavach Om managed to garner Rs. 1.25 cr nett on its first day and for a film as big as this, with extensive publicity and advertisement, the opening is way below the mark. With this sort of opening and considering the genre of the film, it’s tough times ahead as action genre films don’t grow much over the weekend.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect managed to nett around Rs. 75 lakh on its first day and the number is lower than what was expected from it. However, unlike Om, this film doesn’t have an extensive release. The genre of the film should help it grow over the weekend and then it will be about Monday keeping at Friday levels to enjoy a subsequent run at the box office, like Vikram most recently.

Apart from the Hindi releases, the Hollywood animated film Minions is doing well, although it is lower than what the films from this franchise have done in the past. Anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 after an excellent start of Rs. 1.75 cr on its first day, faced drops. However, the start was so huge that numbers presiding the first day are solid too.

