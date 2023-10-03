‘Boy squad goals’: Kareena Kapoor wishes Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq; drops glimpses from his play date with Jeh

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents to two children- daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, and son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. Today, their son Guriq is celebrating his 2nd birthday, and wishes for the little one have been pouring in on social media. Neha Dhupia's friend and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also wished Guriq on Instagram, sharing an adorable video of him playing with Bebo's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Neha Dhupia's son Guriq on his birthday

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable wish for Guriq on his 2nd birthday. She posted a video that shows glimpses of his play date with Jeh. In the video, Guriq is seen leading the way from the living room to another room, while Jeh follows him. Jeh is seen in a yellow tee with olive green cargo pants, while Guriq is seen in a green t-shirt. In another glimpse, we can see Jeh with his arm around Guriq.

Sharing the video, Kareena showered her love on Guriq, and wished him. "Happy birthday darling Guriq...boy squad goals...love you (red heart emojis) @nehadhupia @angadbedi," she wrote. Check out glimpses from Kareena's Instagram story below.

Neha then took to her Instagram story to share a major picture of Guriq and Jeh'sg grandfathers- Bishan Singh Bedi and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi respectively. She wrote, "From this...Their super grandads...," further adding, "To this... Their super grandsons...3 generations of friendship...the ultimate boy squad...," while sharing Jeh and Guriq's video. Check out her stories below.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia shared a lovely video in which she is seen holding her son Guriq. Wishing him on his birthday. Neha wrote, "Our baby boy jus turned “two” cute … and his mama is outta control! Two years ago on this day the love in our lives and our hearts doubled - … god bless our little superhero … our baby G! @guriqdhupiabedi."

Angad Bedi also shared a video of himself playing with his son Guriq. He wrote, "Happy birthday GURIQ SIYAAN.. 2 years today mera putt jatt da!!! Mann Neeva Matt Uchi @guriqdhupiabedi."

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twin in pink, Jeh looks adorable at Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday; see PICS