Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan trends on Twitter for THIS reason & it'll leave you surprised

Twitterati seem to be miffed with Bebo for asking a whopping amount for playing the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s upcoming film. Check out the tweets below.

It is being reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan might be seen in the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s upcoming film, which is said to be a Bollywood recreation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. Reports of the actress asking a whopping amount to essay the role are also doing the rounds. It is said that the Jab We Met star has allegedly hiked her fees for this role and has asked for Rs 12 crore for this project. And it seems like netizens are miffed with her for demanding such a huge amount as they took to Twitter to express it.

Twitterati demanded to boycott the Good Newwz actress. They also alleged that Kareena is hurting their religious sentiments by asking too much to play Sita in the film and called it is 'against humanity'. #BoycottKareenaKhan is trending on Twitter with users slamming the actress. One of the users tweeted, “Remember the way she arrogantly replied to public that it's you idiots who make us star, Don't watch my flims, I don't care. Let's not watch such unworthy people .She playing in mythological film is disgusting #BoycottKareenaKhan.” Another said, “This role cannot be played by an actress who doesn't respect Hindu God's. #BoycottKareenaKhan.” “She don't deserve to play the role of Mata Sita! So We just #BoycottKareenaKhan!” reads another tweet.

Take a look at Twitter posts below:

RT if you also think Kareena Khan with the "Shurpanakha" Role than "Mata Sita"#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/hDpGtGril5 — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY(@AdvAshutoshDube) June 12, 2021

She don't deserve to play the role of Mata Sita! So We just #BoycottKareenaKhan! pic.twitter.com/2i1ZMBbqEq — Arkadip Paitandi (@Arka_Paitandi) June 12, 2021

This role cannot be played by an actress who doesn't respect

Hindu God's. #BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/z0e0pMU9uo — Arijit Roy (@Arijit_Asn) June 12, 2021

Remember the way she arrogantly replied to public that it's you idiots who make us star,

Don't watch my flims, I don't care. Let's not watch such unworthy people . She playing in mythological film is disgusting#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/Pr0UUHvTf7 — Dr. Mauni Upadhyay (N) (@Mauni94) June 12, 2021

I can bet KAREENA has never even read Ramayana in her entire life and she want to play role of Mata Sita. Stand united against BOLLYWOOD.#BoycottKareenaKhan — Arnab Goswami (@OfficialArnab6) June 12, 2021

Kareena was approached by the makers of the upcoming mythological period saga SITA. She had asked for a whopping Rs 12 crores. Bullyweed stop defaming our religion it's not at all tolerable!! Bloody Drug addicts #BoycottKareenaKhan Rhea Bosses Killed Sushant pic.twitter.com/lZqbLMjTYv — शिव (@SSRShiv08) June 12, 2021

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Veere Di Wedding actress was approached by the makers of Sita. The web portal quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Kareena who usually asks for INR 6-8 crore for films has quoted a sum of INR 12 crore which have put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and in talks to take the film to a younger actress instead. But Kareena still remains the first choice.”

