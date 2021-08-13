‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ trends on Twitter after her leaked pics from Parched go viral on social media

Radhika Apte is an actress who is known for her unabashed opinions and impressive acting prowess. The diva doesn’t shy away from speaking her heart out and often land in boiling waters. However, the actress found herself embroiled in a fresh controversy this morning after the micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with tweets demanding her boycott.

This happened after her pics from an intimate scene from Leena Yadav’s Parched were leaked on social media. And while the nude pics have been going viral, the netizens have shared tweeting saying ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’. One of the Twitter users commented, “Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about her experience of going nude on-screen in Leena Yadav’s 'Parched' and about the stressful ordeal of having her 'nude clip' leaked on the internet in an interview with a magazine. We demand the government to #BoycottRadhikaApte.” Another one tweeted, “Their movies are so bad that I can't even put a photo video. The issue is that they have spread obscenity, boycott them in the interest of the country. #BoycottRadhikaApte”.

Take a look at the tweets:

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about her experience of going nude on-screen in Leena Yadav’s 'Parched' and about the stressful ordeal of having her 'nude clip' leaked on the internet in an interview with a magazine. We demand government to#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/3YPvnuTQcT — Aniket Kadam (@MeenaKadam7) August 13, 2021

That is the meaning of Bollywood. Insulting Vedic Sanatan Dharma Sanskrit tradition, culture.#BoycottRadhikaApte — Lilam Mandal (@LilamMandal) August 13, 2021

Bollywood make movies that degrade the Indian culture.#BoycottRadhikaApte — ऋषि राजपूत (@srishirajIND) August 13, 2021

Their movies are so bad that I can't even put a photo video. The issue is that they have spread obscenity, boycott them in the interest of the country.#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/cQlW4dGLOy — Its_vikrama_Aditya (@vskutwal7) August 13, 2021

PROTECTING OUR CULTURE IS NEED OF HOUR JAI SHRI RAM #BoycottRadhikaApte#BoycottRadhikaApte — Aarohi Singh (@Iamaarohi) August 13, 2021

Bahot hua bollywood walo Hindu Devi devtao ka apmaan ab tumhari tanashaahi ek hi dharm ko target karnewali nahi chalegi@YogiDevnath2#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/nGlPQqxudy — ईशान शाह (@Smartty_1) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Radhika had recently opened up on her lovemaking scene with Adil Hussain from the movie and stated it wasn’t easy for her to shoot it. “It wasn't easy because I was contending with my own body image issues at the time. So, having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now I can bare it all anywhere. I'm proud of my body shape and size. I really needed a role like this because when you're in Bollywood you're constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face,” she added.

Also Read: Forensic: Director Vishal Furia calls Vikrant Massey & Radhika Apte ‘two of the industry’s strongest actors’