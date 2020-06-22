BoycottKhans trends on Twitter: Sushant Singh Rajput fans call for boycott of SRK, Salman & Aamir's films

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and his last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode on June 14, 2020 and although the actor hasn’t left any suicide note, fans of the actor demand a CBI inquiry for the actor’s demise as they suspect that neptosim was the reason that led Sushant to claim his life. Ever since Sushant’s untimely demise, internet has sparked a debate on Nepotism which in turn, has opened floodgates and led to dark stories of harassment, bullying, and how nepotism deals with the outsiders in the industry.

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, netizens called out all the star kids and pin-pointed their sense of hypocrisy for writing RIP messages for Sushant while they never remembered him when he was alive. From , , , to others, a host of star kids were called out for their hypocrite behavior, and today, die-hard fans of Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter to trend #BoycottKhans as they demanded others to boycott movies of , Salman Khan and . What is interesting is that not just fans, Bollywood actors such as Abhay Deol, , Anubhav SInha, Ranvir Shorey, and others also called out the Bollywood Privileged club and nepotism that is rampant in the industry, and after Sushant’s fans expressed a sense of rage against Salman Khan on Twitter, the Dabangg actor took to Twitter and requested his fans to support Sushant's fans and not get affected by the language and the curses used against him. Salman Khan wrote, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.” Also, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and four other people in connection with Sushant's death in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. While talking to ANI, Sudhir Kumar Ojha said, "I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar…”

In the wake of the debate raging around nepotism and fans bashing star kids for spoiling the career of outsiders and not letting them flourish, while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned off the comments section Instagram, deactivated her Twitter account to stay away from negativity.

