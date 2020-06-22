  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#BoycottKhans trends on Twitter: Sushant Singh Rajput fans call for boycott of SRK, Salman & Aamir's films

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and his last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.
4489 reads Mumbai
#BoycottKhans trends on Twitter: Sushant Singh Rajput fans call for boycott of SRK, Salman & Aamir's films#BoycottKhans trends on Twitter: Sushant Singh Rajput fans call for boycott of SRK, Salman & Aamir's films
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode on June 14, 2020 and although the actor hasn’t left any suicide note, fans of the actor demand a CBI inquiry for the actor’s demise as they suspect that neptosim was the reason that led Sushant to claim his life. Ever since Sushant’s untimely demise, internet has sparked a debate on Nepotism which in turn, has opened floodgates and led to dark stories of harassment, bullying, and how nepotism deals with the outsiders in the industry.

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, netizens called out all the star kids and pin-pointed their sense of hypocrisy for writing RIP messages for Sushant while they never remembered him when he was alive.  From Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor to others, a host of star kids were called out for their hypocrite behavior, and today, die-hard fans of Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter to trend #BoycottKhans as they demanded others to boycott movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. What is interesting is that not just fans, Bollywood actors such as Abhay Deol, Raveena Tandon, Anubhav SInha, Ranvir Shorey, and others also called out the Bollywood Privileged club and nepotism that is rampant in the industry, and after Sushant’s fans expressed a sense of rage against Salman Khan on Twitter, the Dabangg actor took to Twitter and requested his fans to support Sushant's fans and not get affected by the language and the curses used against him. Salman Khan wrote, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.” Also, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and four other people in connection with Sushant's death in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. While talking to ANI, Sudhir Kumar Ojha said, "I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar…”

In the wake of the debate raging around nepotism and fans bashing star kids for spoiling the career of outsiders and not letting them flourish, while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned off the comments section Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account to stay away from negativity.

Check the #BoycottKhans post here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours; here's what was recorded

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement