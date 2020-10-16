#BoycottLaxmmiBomb trends on Twitter as netizens call out Akshay Kumar for hurting religious sentiments
Akshay Kumar earned the wrath of netizens a few days earlier when he shared a video talking about the Bollywood drug nexus. Many of them demanded boycotting his movie Laxmmi Bomb because of the same. And now, trouble has mounted for the movie and its makers again. In fact, the hashtag #BoycottLaxmmiBomb is currently trending on Twitter. Well, the users of the microblogging site have cited multiple reasons for putting out this demand for boycotting the Raghava Lawrence directorial.
One section of the netizens is alleging that Laxmmi Bomb’s title is derogatory as it insults Goddess Lakshmi. On the other hand, another section feels that there has been a stereotypical representation of the transgender community in the movie. If that was not enough, a few others have also accused it of hurting religious sentiments and promoting what is called the ‘love jihad.’ That is because Akshay’s name in the movie is reportedly Asif while Kiara Advani’s name is Priya.
Meanwhile, check out a few tweets below:
If you support Maa Luxmi than #जिहादी_भांड_अक्षय_कुमार#जिहादी_भांड_अक्षय_कुमार
Retweet only #CharsiCanadianKumar #BoycottLaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/zkIMKz55Mh
— sonam(sushant in my heart forever and your????? (Princes24955938) October 16, 2020
Why is the film named Laxmi? Why are Hindus denouncing Bollywood gods and goddesses, Hindus should oppose it openly, if possible, then they should come on the streets #BoycottLaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/RTR1KI3PTK
— #JusticforSSR (justicforssr) October 16, 2020
If Bollywood messes with the image of the Pride Air Force of the country, then it is Creative Liberty, but if the people of the country ask questions to Bollywood, then it becomes a matter of tarnishing their image.#BoycottLaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/XPHiboWXuf
— Prashant (Prashan21186763) October 16, 2020
If you are proud for #LaxmiBomb bad reasons, shame waits around the corner. akshaykumar#BoycottLaxmmiBomb#LaxmiBomb_Boycott #ShameOnUAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/xIBVLuITBc
— Sharma RS (sharmars003) October 16, 2020
This would be called a communal film and will be banned if the title is
MOHAMMAD BOMB
If guy is Hindu and girl is Muslim
बस ऐसे ही पूछ रहे है???#BoycottLaxmmiBomb
— Dr. Richa Rajpoot (doctorrichabjp) October 16, 2020
#BoycottLaxmmiBomb Akshay Kumar she look like your daughter Kucch to Sharm Karo pic.twitter.com/jq6Fqa8Ek4
— Raghu Narayan (Raghu05786023) October 16, 2020
Talking about the horror-comedy, it happens to be a remake of the 2011 Tamil movie titled Muni 2: Kanchana. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, Laxmmi Bomb also features Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tarun Arora, Manu Rishi, Rajesh Sharma, and others in the lead roles. While the netizens have taken a jibe at the movie, a few others have also praised it after having watched the trailer. For the unversed, it is going to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
You don't mind crapping on the railway tracks but need even the slightest reason no matter how petty to boycott a movie. Many of us are ready to see this movie and it will be a super duper hit.