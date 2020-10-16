BoycottLaxmmiBomb trends on Twitter as netizens call out Akshay Kumar for hurting religious sentiments

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb's trailer was released a few days ago. However, a few netizens have now called for boycotting the movie.

earned the wrath of netizens a few days earlier when he shared a video talking about the Bollywood drug nexus. Many of them demanded boycotting his movie Laxmmi Bomb because of the same. And now, trouble has mounted for the movie and its makers again. In fact, the hashtag #BoycottLaxmmiBomb is currently trending on Twitter. Well, the users of the microblogging site have cited multiple reasons for putting out this demand for boycotting the Raghava Lawrence directorial.

One section of the netizens is alleging that Laxmmi Bomb’s title is derogatory as it insults Goddess Lakshmi. On the other hand, another section feels that there has been a stereotypical representation of the transgender community in the movie. If that was not enough, a few others have also accused it of hurting religious sentiments and promoting what is called the ‘love jihad.’ That is because Akshay’s name in the movie is reportedly Asif while Kiara Advani’s name is Priya.

Meanwhile, check out a few tweets below:

Why is the film named Laxmi? Why are Hindus denouncing Bollywood gods and goddesses, Hindus should oppose it openly, if possible, then they should come on the streets #BoycottLaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/RTR1KI3PTK — #JusticforSSR (justicforssr) October 16, 2020

If Bollywood messes with the image of the Pride Air Force of the country, then it is Creative Liberty, but if the people of the country ask questions to Bollywood, then it becomes a matter of tarnishing their image.#BoycottLaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/XPHiboWXuf — Prashant (Prashan21186763) October 16, 2020

This would be called a communal film and will be banned if the title is MOHAMMAD BOMB

If guy is Hindu and girl is Muslim बस ऐसे ही पूछ रहे है???#BoycottLaxmmiBomb — Dr. Richa Rajpoot (doctorrichabjp) October 16, 2020

#BoycottLaxmmiBomb she look like your daughter Kucch to Sharm Karo pic.twitter.com/jq6Fqa8Ek4 — Raghu Narayan (Raghu05786023) October 16, 2020

Talking about the horror-comedy, it happens to be a remake of the 2011 Tamil movie titled Muni 2: Kanchana. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, Laxmmi Bomb also features Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tarun Arora, Manu Rishi, Rajesh Sharma, and others in the lead roles. While the netizens have taken a jibe at the movie, a few others have also praised it after having watched the trailer. For the unversed, it is going to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020.

