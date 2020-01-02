#BoycottToofan trends on Twitter over Farhan Akhtar's stance on CAA; Read Details

Hours after Farhan Akhtar shared the first look from his movie Toofan, a trend began on Twitter which is #BoycottToofan. This came as a reaction to the actor's stance on CAA.
Farhan Akhtar has been in the news off late for both good and bad reasons. The actor has recently shared the first look from his upcoming movie Toofan backed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Thursday. For the unversed, he portrays the role of a boxer in the sports drama and has recently completed the shoot. However, netizens had something else in store for the actor upon the release of his look from the movie and it isn’t as good as expected.

We all remember how numerous Bollywood celebs including Farhad Akhtar supported the anti – CAA protests a few days back. The Rock On actor had even led the protests held in Mumbai. Now, some Twitter users are demanding a boycott on Farhan’s movie following his previous comments on issues related to CAA and NRC. In fact, #BoycottToofan has also begun trending on Twitter in relation to the entire matter. However, Farhan and the team of Toofan are yet to comment on the same.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

Toofan happens to be one of the most anticipated movies which are scheduled to be released this year. Apart from Farhan Akhtar, it also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar in the lead roles. The sports drama also features Rishi Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Soni Razdan, Jatin Sarna and others in pivotal roles. It has been co – produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020.

