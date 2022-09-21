Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani says THIS after watching Rakul Preet starrer DoctorG’s trailer

Reacting to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rahul Preet starrer DoctorG’s trailer, Jackky wrote on his Instagram story, “This looks like a lot of fun. Good luck @ayushmannk @rakulpreet #doctorg” with a bunch of heart emojis. Responding to her boyfriend on this story, Rakul wrote, “THANK YOU” with a bunch of hearts and smileys.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has been dating actor Jackky Bhagnani for quite some time now and the lovely couple does not shy away from acknowledging the same in the public sphere. The two made their relationship official on Instagram last year, with Jackky’s post on Rakul’s birthday in October and then with Rakul’s response, in which she called Jackky her ‘biggest gift’. In a recent development, Jackky has poured down his heartfelt wishes to the team of DoctorG after watching the trailer of the film starring Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

In January this year, Rakul in an interview told Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

Talking about Jackky’s birthday post for her in which he had written poetic lines in praise and appreciation of her, Rakul said to Film Companion that she was pleasantly surprised to see that side of her boyfriend. “I didn’t know he was going to be a poet. I knew he was going to wish me in public but I thought it would just be ‘happy birthday’. I didn’t know it was going to be such a poetic message. I was quite surprised,” she said.

Meanwhile, the film Doctor G starring Ayushmann and Rakul in lead roles has uplifted the excitement levels amongst fans and we can’t be more energetic to watch it soon. In the trailer released on Tuesday, Ayushmann can be seen playing the role of a male gynecologist and what troubles he faces in curing women.

