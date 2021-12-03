Brahma Mishra gives a desi twist to In Da Ghetto in his last Instagram video; WATCH

In what came as one of the shocking news, Bollywood actor Brahma Mishra was reportedly found dead in his Mumbai residence on December 2. And while the case is being investigated by the Mumbai police along with the help of forensic experts, the social media is abuzz with condolence messages for the Mirzapur actor. Amid this, Brahma Mishra’s last video on Instagram has also gone viral on the internet which has been giving a glimpse of the late actor’s quirky side.

In the video, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor was sporting a moustached look and was seen wearing a t-shirt with a without sleeves sweater and trousers. Brahma was posing with a friend as they were grooving to the popular track ‘In Da Ghetto’ which has been quite a rage on social media. The late actor was flaunting his quirky side as he gave the international track a desi twist in the video. While the video is going viral on social media, netizens have been taking to the comment section to mourn his sudden demise.

Take a look at Brahma Mishra’s last video here:

According to media reports, the news of Brahma Mishra’s demise came into light after his neighbours complained of a foul smell from his Versova flat, apparently, three days after his death. While the cops entered the house with the help of a duplicate, he was found dead in the bathroom. For the uninitiated, Brahma became a household name with his stint as Lalit in the Mirzapur series. Soon after the news of Brahma Mishra’s demise surfaced, Mirzapur star Divyenndu took to social media and wrote, “RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone”.

