Brahmastra 2: Ranbir Kapoor shares update on sequel; addresses criticism on ‘missing chemistry’ in first film

After a long wait, the first installment of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra finally hit the big screens in 2022 and proved to be a massive success. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, received a great response from fans and moviegoers worldwide. However, it also faced its fair share of criticism. Brahmastra is part of a trilogy, which has raised fans' anticipation for the next installments to an all-time high. During a conversation with fans on Zoom, Ranbir himself shared details about the second part of the film and how the makers have taken all the criticism into consideration.

Brahmastra 2 goes on floors by the end of 2024

During their conversation, Ranbir Kapoor shared that the script for Brahmastra 2 has been finalized, and they are looking to kick off filming towards the end of the upcoming year. He added how the team has taken notes of the feedback and criticism they received after the release of the first Brahmastra installment. They are fully committed to learning from those experiences and ensuring that they don't repeat the same mistakes in the sequel.

Brahmastra 2 won’t repeat the same mistakes, says Ranbir

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was quoted saying, “Brahmastra Part 2 is heavy into writing. We are working on it all the time. It’s just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me and he has gone 10 times bigger than Part 1 – his idea, his thought, the character. He is working on War 2 right now. So the plan is to finish War 2 by mid next year and we start shooting hopefully by the end of next year or the beginning of 2025.”

He further added, “But definitely a lot of work has already been happening on the film. We understood the kind of criticism for the film, what worked for it and what didn’t. So we have put everything into consideration, the dialogue and comments on Shiva and Isha’s missing chemistry. A lot of criticism was constructive and we have taken that into our stride and we are trying to understand that and go beyond that.”

More on Animal

In other news, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film has been helmed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is slated to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

