Brahmastra 2 to release by December 2025? Ayan Mukerji shares deets

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to create headlines even after its grand theatrical release. There is a lot of hype and talk about the first installment of Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse trilogy which introduced us to the world of Brahmastra through the lens of Shiva (Ranbir). The film ended with the announcement of its sequel titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. While fans have made several guesses and theories about who would play Dev on the silver screen, Ayan has spilled the beans about the release of his sequel. Read on to find out.

Brahmastra sequel to release by 2025?

Talking to The Indian Express, Ayan Mukerji revealed that he is targeting a December 2025 release for Brahmastra Part Two. Although he has not announced the date yet, he said, “We have our target. We would like to make this film and have it come out three years from now. It is a tough timeline for us considering how much time part one took. But now we have also learnt how to make these kinds of films.”

Ayan further said that the script for the sequel has been ‘on’ since Part One itself. He said that it has already gone through many revisions and retouches, given that they had the time to work on it during the pandemic.

However, he said that there is no fixed time as to when the sequel will go on floors. “Going on floors isn’t as important as when we plan to get the film out. On floors implies shooting but actually on a film like this, the pre-production, work on VFX, the post is as important as when you shoot it.” He further added that the movie will go on floors when the core team is ready and well-rested from part one.